JMM's Kalpana Soren leads in Gandey by-poll in J'khand

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Kalpana Soren, wife of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren who is in jail, was leading by 1,148 votes over her nearest BJP rival Dilip Kumar Verma after the fourth round of counting for the Gandey assembly bypoll, according to the Election Commission.

She was earlier trailing by a margin of 2,242 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The counting of votes for the Gandey assembly by-election is likely to be completed in 24 rounds.

The polls in Gandey were held on May 20, and 2.17 lakh of 3.16 lakh voters had exercised their franchise.

Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st Foundation Day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. He resigned from the post before the arrest.

Kalpana has been a prominent face in INDIA bloc rallies in Jharkhand and campaigned for the alliance in the state.

She was one of the prominent speakers at the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi, which was attended by leaders of 28 parties on April 21.

After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5 and her husband made a fiery speech in the assembly, Kalpana took to X to announce that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".

Kalpana, a homemaker, completed her education in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

Hemant's arrest had sparked speculation that Kalpana would assume leadership. However, a family rift emerged, with his sister-in-law, Sita Soren, openly opposing any move to make Kalpana the chief minister.

Kalpana then declared, "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!" The saffron party in the state has been attacking Kalpana saying that Champai Soren was a "caretaker and puppet chief minister" while she was the "centre of power" in Jharkhand. PTI NAM/SAN BDC