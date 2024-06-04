JMM's Kalpana Soren trailing in Gandey bypoll in J'khand

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren is trailing in the Gandey Assembly bypoll by a margin of 2,242 votes against her nearest BJP rival Dileep Kumar Verma after the second round of counting, according to the Election Commission.

The seat fell vacant following the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The counting of votes for Gandey assembly by-election is likely to be completed in 24 rounds.

The polls in Gandey were held on May 20, and 2.17 lakh voters had exercised their franchise out of a total number of 3.16 lakh.

Kalpana had embarked on a political journey at the 51st foundation day celebration of the JMM in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as CM.

Kalpana has been a prominent face in INDIA bloc rallies and campaigned for the alliance in the state.