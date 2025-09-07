JMM's youth wing launches initiative to fulfil dreams of two deceased leaders

Jamshedpur, Sep 7 (PTI) The JMM's youth wing on Sunday launched an initiative in memory of former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and state minister Ramdas Soren, who died last month during treatment in Delhi.

The initiative, 'Har ghar copy, har haath kalam' (Notebook in each house, pen in each hand), was rolled out to take forward the thoughts of the two leaders, JMM Yuva Morcha East Singhbhum district committee's former treasurer Ankit Singh said.

The notebooks and pens were distributed among the children who participated in the programme in Birsanagar, he said.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, JMM central committee spokesperson and former MLA Kunal Sarangi highlighted the importance of education.

The initiative was aimed at fulfilling the dream of Shibu Soren and Ramdas Soren, who had worked tirelessly to ensure that no child is deprived of education, he said.

Singh said, "The initiative was a small step towards turning Ramdas Soren's dream into reality. The effort was to ensure that each child of East Singhbhum district should pursue education, and they should not be deprived of education due to a lack of notebooks and pens." Parents hailed the move and pledged to motivate children of each household to study.

Such a programme will be organised in future as well, he added. PTI BS BDC