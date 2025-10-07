JNPA to hold roadshow in Jammu and Kashmir to boost exports, says Chairman

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will soon conduct a roadshow in Jammu and Kashmir to engage with traders and boost export opportunities from the region, its Chairman Unmesh Sharad Wagh said.

Wagh said that exports and imports from Jammu and Kashmir are facilitated through JNPA, which serves as a gateway for the landlocked region to global trade routes.

"We are conducting a roadshow in Jammu and Kashmir in the next two months. We will invite traders involved in imports and exports to explore how JNPA can further support their logistics needs," he said here.

Highlighting the strong market reputation of Kashmiri products, Wagh said, "Products from Jammu and Kashmir, such as apples, handicrafts, and walnuts, are known for their quality and brand value, and do not require marketing. What we need to address are issues such as logistics costs, cold-chain infrastructure, and transportation connectivity, whether by rail or road. Whatever support is needed, the government and JNPA will provide it." Describing JNPA as the maritime gateway for Jammu and Kashmir, he assured full cooperation to businesses from the Union Territory.

"I appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whether involved in fruits, handicrafts, or industrial products, that whatever concessions are legally possible, we will extend them," he added.

Seeking their participation in the upcoming India Maritime Week in Mumbai from October 27 to 31, Wagh said, "We invite all traders associated with imports and exports to participate in the India Maritime Week." The India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 27 to 31, will bring together over 100 countries and several ministerial delegations, with a focus on partnerships and generating investment opportunities worth Rs 10 lakh crore in the maritime and allied sectors, he said.

India Maritime Week is a flagship international platform aimed at showcasing India’s maritime growth, strengthening global cooperation, and driving investments in ports, shipping, inland waterways, shipbuilding, and logistics, he added.

The event reflects India's strategic maritime vision under the Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, focusing on sustainability, innovation, and inclusivity.

A group of journalists from Jammu and Kashmir also undertook a whirlwind visit to various facilities of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority to understand its operations, infrastructure, digitalisation, and efficient management systems.