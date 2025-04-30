JNU again rusticates student leader Swati Singh; cites misconduct

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has rusticated PhD student Swati Singh, president of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and former councillor of the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU), in fresh disciplinary action that comes despite a Delhi High Court order earlier this year setting aside a similar punishment.

No immediate response was available from the university over the matter.

The latest rustication order, dated April 28, states: "In view of the findings of the Proctorial Inquiry, Swati Singh is rusticated from the university and declared out of bounds with immediate effect." The order further said that in compliance with the high court's February 7 directive, a fresh inquiry was initiated against Singh, a PhD scholar at the Centre for Russian Studies, School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies. The disciplinary proceedings found her guilty of "being involved in an argument and physical violence with a lady security guard of the JNU on 29 August 2023".

"Any intimidation or insulting behaviour towards a student, staff, or faculty ... may be considered ... a violation of discipline and conduct. In view of this, Swati Singh is rusticated for two semesters and declared out of bounds from the university with a strict warning not to repeat such indisciplined activities in the future," the order added.

It also warned that "anyone giving shelter to Swati Singh in any hostel/residence in the campus shall invite disciplinary action".

Singh had earlier been rusticated in November 2023 for her alleged involvement in a campus protest. She challenged the action in the high court, which quashed the orders and directed the JNU to reinstate her academic status and provide hostel accommodation to her.

"After the court order, my academics were reinstated but despite my requests, I was not provided my hostel back. I am still living outside the campus, paying a high rent," Singh told PTI. "Now, I have been rusticated again and my scholarship will be stopped. How am I supposed to pay the rent and carry on my academics?" she asked.

She said the latest rustication would further delay her research. "I have already suffered due to my last rustication as I lost six months. Now, when I had to submit my RAC for the research, I am again rusticated. This will lead to a minimum one-year delay," she said, adding, "This is not just about me -- the administration wants to shut every voice that questions it." The JNUSU termed the renewed action a "show trial" and "a violation of legal and democratic principles".

"This rustication order is not only arbitrary and disproportionate, but also represents a disturbing case of double jeopardy," the JNUSU said in a press release. "It reflects a disconcerting pattern of victimisation against student activists." The students' union also linked the move to Singh's ongoing court case against the cancellation of her nomination for the general secretary's post in the 2024-25 JNUSU polls.

"They are doing it to put pressure on me as the case of my cancellation in the JNUSU election is still in court," Singh said. "My nomination was cancelled arbitrarily just a few hours before the closing of nominations. I will again approach the court for justice." The JNUSU has submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor, demanding immediate revocation of Singh's rustication, restoration of basic facilities to affected students and withdrawal of recent amendments to the chief proctor's manual. The changes, it said, are being used to "criminalise dissent" and create a chilling effect on campus activism. PTI MHS RC