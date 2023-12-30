JNU and ISKCON join hands for Gita Jayanti celebration on campus

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday collaborated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) for a vibrant Gita Jayanti celebration, an official statement said.

The celebration at the JNU convention centre witnessed a gathering of approximately 500 students and more than 20 professors.

The programme commenced with a soul-soothing kirtan, setting a spiritual tone for the evening. The invocation and lamp-lighting ceremony added a touch of sanctity to the atmosphere, it said.

ISKCON Delhi's Temple President HG Mohanrupa Prabhuji graced the occasion.

Professor S C Garkoti, Rector 1 at JNU, delivered an inspirational talk, weaving together the realms of knowledge and spirituality.

A theatrical performance on the "Transformation of Heart: Life History of Sri Yamunacharya" captivated the audience, offering a unique blend of cultural expression and spiritual narrative, the statement said.