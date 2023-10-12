JNU appoints Prof Manuradha Chaudhary as new Dean of Students

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has appointed Professor Manuradha Chaudhary as its new Dean of Students (DoS) with effect from October 12, the university said in a notification on Thursday.

Professor Chaudhary will succeed Professor Sudhir Pratap Singh from the Centre of Indian Languages and School of Language Literature and Cultural Studies for a period of three years.

The appointment has been made in terms of the power vested under Statute 4(5) and 10(2) to the vice-chancellor, the notification said.

"The vice-chancellor, in terms of the power vested in her under Statute 4(5) and Statute 10(2) of the Statutes of the university has appointed Professor Manuradha Chaudhary as Dean of Students for a period of three years w.e.f 12.10.23 vice Professor Sudhir Pratap Singh," the notification read.

An honorarium of Rs 3,500 per month will be paid to Professor Chaudhary for performing this additional responsibility as Dean of Students in addition to her duties as Professor in Centre of Russian Studies and School of Language Literature and Cultural Studies, it said. PTI SJJ ANB ANB