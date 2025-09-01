JNU, DRDO-SAG ink pact for advanced research collaboration

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and DRDO's Scientific Analysis Group on Monday signed an agreement to collaborate on advanced research in emerging technologies, including cyber security, artificial intelligence, and quantum communication.

The meeting to formalise the partnership was presided over by JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, an official statement issued by the university said.

She said the collaboration would strengthen academia-government linkages and provide students and researchers opportunities to work closely with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists on technologies of strategic importance.

According to the MoU signed between the two institutions, the collaboration will cover research, academic exchange and training initiatives in areas such as big data analytics, blockchain, IoT security, software and hardware vulnerabilities, and advanced cryptology.

N Rajesh Pillai, who led the DRDO-SAG team, said the partnership would enable joint supervision of doctoral research, internships, knowledge sharing and manpower training.

Officials said the agreement marks the beginning of a long-term strategic partnership between JNU and DRDO-SAG aimed at ensuring that cutting-edge research translates into solutions for India's security and technological challenges.