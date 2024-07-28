JNU, DU students among flooded coaching centre victims, another a son of a cop

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Of the three civil service aspirants who drowned in the flooded basement of a coaching centre, one each was a student of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University. The third was a son of a retired police officer in Kerala.

Three students died Saturday evening after the basement of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following a heavy rain.

Tanya Soni, 21, who had come from Telangana, was a native of Bihar's Aurangabad and a student of Delhi University, a friend, who did not wish to be named, said.

She had been staying at a women's hostel of DU's Maharaja Agrasen College and had taken admission in the coaching institute one and a half months ago, her friend said.

According to the friend, Tanya's her father works in a mining company in Telangana. She had two younger siblings, a brother and a sister.

On Sunday, her parents took her body to Aurangabad for the last rites after a post mortem at RML hospital, he said.

Nevin Dalwin, 29, from Ernakulam in Kerala, was pursuing PhD in Arts and Aesthetics from JNU.

He had joined the coaching institute eight months ago but had been staying in a rented accommodation near the university in Vasant Kunj area.

According to police, his parents in Kerala have been informed about the tragedy. Nevin's father had retired as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Kerala and his mother is a professor. Nevin had a sister too.

His friend called him a hardworking student. He had come to Delhi after completing his MA in 2017.

According to police, Nevin was not a full time student of the centre and would often come to library for books.

His body will be handed over to them after the post mortem on Monday, a police officer said.

The third student, Shreya Yadav, was a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar.

She earlier used to stay at a PG Hostel in west Delhi's Shadipur area and had taken admission to the coaching institute two months ago.

Shreya had done her BSc in agriculture from a college in UP.

Dharmender Yadav, an uncle of hers, said Shreya had moved to Delhi in April and joined the coaching institute in May.

Her father runs a dairy shop in UP and her two younger brothers are in school, Yadav, who lives in Ghaziabad, said.

Yadav was the one who came to the RML Hospital and took her body back home after autopsy. PTI ALK VN VN