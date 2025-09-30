JNU forms Animal Welfare Society, aims to integrate sustainability in campus life

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the formation of the Animal Welfare Society of JNU (AWS-JNU), becoming the first varsity in the country to establish a statutory body dedicated to animal welfare.

The society has been constituted under the guidance of JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit in compliance with directives from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, an official statement said.

Piyush Pratap Singh, Associate Dean of Students (III) and Chairperson of JNU's Animal Birth Control Committee (ABC), has been appointed as chair of AWS-JNU. Faculty, staff, student representatives, and external experts, including animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi and Vipul Jain of PAWS Foundation, will support the society as advisors, it said.

The society aims to promote animal welfare and sustainability through awareness campaigns, campus initiatives such as feeding zones, research projects on animal law and ecology, internships with SPCA and veterinary hospitals, and community outreach to reduce human-animal conflict.

Highlighting the initiative, the JNU vice chancellor said the society would integrate animal welfare and sustainability into both the curriculum and everyday campus life.

"This initiative sets a benchmark for universities across India in championing animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable practices in harmony with education and research," Pandit said.

The AWS-JNU, she added, reflects the spirit of NEP 2020 and India's constitutional duty under Article 51A(g) to show compassion toward all living beings. PTI MHS RHL