JNU forms panel to explore feasibility of in-house entrance test for select PhD programmes

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has formed a committee to explore the feasibility of conducting an in-house entrance exam for PhD admissions in Korean language, arts and aesthetics, and labour studies, university officials said on Tuesday.

This is likely to be a one-time measure as these subjects are not covered under the University Grants Commission's (UGC's) National Eligibility Test (NET), prompting the university to seek alternatives.

Admissions for the three PhD programmes remain uncertain as the ongoing admission cycle ends on December 4, leaving prospective students anxious.

The committee, chaired by School of Language Dean Shoba Sivasankaran, held its first meeting on Monday and is expected to meet again soon to devise a solution.

The JNU has previously conducted its own entrance test, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE), for admission into various programmes. However, following the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions, and in line with the National Education Policy, the JNU transitioned to admitting PhD students through UGC's NET.

This year, the admission process for PhD and other programmes has faced delays due to alleged irregularities in centrally managed exams like UGC-NET JRF and CUET.

However, conducting an in-house entrance exam may have significant logistical and financial challenges for the university.

Alternatively, the JNU could request the UGC to include these subjects in the NET list, but this approach is time-consuming and may further delay admissions, the officials said.

Another option is to admit students through the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) programme, but this would exclude candidates who qualify through NET or non-NET applicants.

"The university is grappling with limited time and resources. Conducting in-house exams requires funding, and including these subjects in the NET list could take months," a university official said.

The officials suggest that the uncertainty around admissions may extend the current admission cycle beyond December 4.

"The committee will soon decide whether to hold in-house exams or request UGC's intervention, but either option could delay the admission process," a committee member, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

As the admission cycle progresses, prospective students are in limbo, waiting for a resolution.