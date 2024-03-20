JNU forms panel to make student union elections accessible for differently abled

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The election body of Jawaharlal Nehru University has formed a sub-committee to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities (PWD) in the ongoing election process.

Advertisment

Arrangements to accept questions in Braille format and digital voting system for visually impaired students are among the steps taken to address the concerns of PWD students, according to the poll body's statement on Wednesday.

This move comes after a delegation of differently abled students of the university met Shailendra Kumar, chairperson of JNUSU election committee, on Tuesday to raise concern about the inaccessibility of PWD voters in the polling process.

"The delegation stated a few concerns and made some suggestions to make the election process more accessible. The Election Committee recognises these concerns and is committed to make the entire process more inclusive and accessible for all," a notification released by the poll body read.

Advertisment

According to the notice, a member of the poll body has been assigned to assist differently abled students in submitting their questions for the candidates during the University Governing Body Meeting (UGBM) and presidential debate tonight.

A separate area at the left side of the stage in the Jhelum Lawn on campus has been reserved for the PWD voters, the notice said.

The committee has also made arrangements to accept questions in Braille format, the notification said.

For visually impaired students, there will be arrangements for a digital voting system, it stated.

The Instagram page of the election committee will be used to convey all the official notifications in an accessible format, it added. PTI SJJ RPA