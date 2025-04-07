JNU inaugurates Barak Hostel to promote inclusivity, North-East representation

New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday inaugurated a new hostel aimed at promoting inclusivity and providing dedicated space for students from the North-East region.

The inauguration of Barak Hostel was led by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Sherry, Advisor to the North Eastern Council under Government of India, a statement from JNU said.

Addressing students, faculty and staff, the Vice-Chancellor expressed gratitude to the North Eastern Council for funding the hostel and emphasised JNU’s commitment to multiculturalism.

"Like all other hostels at JNU, Barak Hostel will house students from across the country. JNU is a national university where diversity is celebrated,” Pandit said.

Sherry welcomed the initiative and said the new facility would foster inclusiveness. "We are happy that this hostel is finally opening. It is encouraging to see the administration's effort to support North-Eastern students while also accommodating others from across India," she said.

Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary assured that the administration would ensure smooth functioning of the hostel.

Chaudhary also informed that the five-storey building has 228 rooms and can house 446 students, with separate wings for boys and girls. Two wardens have been appointed for effective management.

According to the statement, equipped with modern facilities including Wi-Fi, mess, water coolers, recreation and visitors' rooms, play areas and accessible toilets for the differently abled, Barak Hostel is set to become a vital part of JNU’s residential infrastructure.

The hostel, though e-inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on February 4, 2024, had remained non-operational until now. Students had been urging the administration to make the facility functional at the earliest.

Notably, 75 per cent of the hostel's capacity is reserved for students from the North-East, reinforcing JNU's stated goal of ensuring representation and support for marginalised and underrepresented regions.