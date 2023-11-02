JNU issues advisory to prevent road accidents on campus after death of student

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday issued an advisory to prevent road accidents on the campus, following the death of a student and injury to three others in a motorcycle accident.

The university has capped the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers and light motor vehicles at 25 km per hour and heavy vehicles at 20 km per hour.

The advisory also stressed on two-wheeler riders wearing helmets and those driving or travelling in cars wearing seat belts.

It advised against the use of mobile phones while driving and prohibits the use of alcohol and drugs on the campus.

"In view of the tragic motorcycle accident in JNU campus a few days ago in which one student lost his life and two others were seriously injured the following measures are being recommended," the advisory issued by the security department read.

"All violations will be reported to the appropriate authority and action may be take against the violator," the advisory said.

On October 15, a 22-year-old student of JNU, identified as Anshu Kumar, died and three others were injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler inside the campus. PTI SJJ SMN