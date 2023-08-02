JNU to release first merit list for undergraduate courses on August 8

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is likely to publish the first merit list for admission into undergraduate programmes for the 2023-24 academic session on August 8, officials said on Wednesday.

Wednesday is the deadline to submit online applications for these courses.

"The list will be announced on August 8. The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats for the first list will be done from August 8-11," the officials said.

The second list will be released on August 16 and pre-enrolment registrations and fee payment will have to be completed between August 22 and 24.

The university will release the third merit list on 22 August and the fourth and final one on September 7.

"Students whose names appear on the third list can complete their pre-enrolment registration and fee payment till August 24," an official said.

The process of pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees for the fourth list will be done on September 7-8, the official added.

The deadline for registration and admission is September 15.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University is accepting Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for undergraduate admissions, it has said.

CUET-UG scores will be applicable for admission to all programmes -- BA (Hons) in foreign languages, integrated BSc-MSc programme in ayurveda biology and all its certificate of proficiency programmes.

Candidates opting for the BTech course will have to appear for the JEE-Main.