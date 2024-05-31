JNU likely to set up water collection centres, check dams to meet students' demand

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University may set up water collection centres and check dams within the campus in view of students' long standing demand to address the issue of water scarcity at the university, the JNUSU said in a statement on Friday.

It may also release a report on accessibility audit of the campus to evaluate the facilities and arrangements made for PwD students.

Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) met the Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to discuss several issues, including water crisis on campus, proctorial inquires against students for staging protests, accessability challenges for PwD students, and workers welfare in connection with the recent incident of suicide of a contractual workers on campus.

"For the problem of water scarcity, the VC has urged the Rector to look into local solutions, like water collection centres within the campus and check dams," the JNUSU said in the statement.

The students' union demanded that proctorial inquiries initiated against students for staging water protests last year be withdrawn on an immediate basis.

The vice-chancellor said that an appeal to dismiss the fines levied upon students in the protest will be looked into by an Appellate Working Committee after it is filed with the Chief Proctor Office.

The students union also alleged that two visually impaired students were injured by an auto parked on the tactile path between Godavari Juice Shop and Kaveri Hostel on the campus on Thursday.

Highlighting the issue during the meeting the JNUSU demanded to release data of Accessibility Audit of campus while also raising the need to repair tactile paths, install ramps at school buildings and hostels, and ensure functioning of elevators in the hostels for the ease of PwD students.

They also demanded that the VC meet with PwD students of the campus and address the issues faced by them.

On the demand to scrap the 55-year-age bar for mess workers’ employment in JNU, which saw protests by the students, the Dean of Students, Manuradha Chaudhary said after discussions with the legal cell of the varsity the 60-year employment age bar, as per the law, will be ensured, the statement stated.

The students’ union also raised concern over discontinuation of fellowships, PhD admissions through NET, curb on protests on campus, among other issues.

The meeting was also attended by JNU registrar Ravikesh, Rector 1 Satish Chandra Garkoti, Rector 2 Dipendra Nath Das, along with VC Pandit.