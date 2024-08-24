JNU re-opens Parthasarathy rocks after 5 years

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has re-opened the famous Parthasarathy rocks on campus, which was declared out of bounds for students in 2019.

In a circular issued on Friday, the university stated that entry to Parthasarathy Rocks will be allowed from 6 am to 10 pm every day.

Parthasarathy Rocks at JNU is a famous hilltop area of historical and cultural significance. It is part of the Aravalli Hills and is believed to contain stones dating back to the prehistoric age.

For the JNU student community, Parthasarathy Rocks serves as a popular sunset point.

In 2019, JNU declared the spot out of bounds for students to prevent any untoward incident after a student died from falling off a rock.

The circular read, "It is to inform all the stake holders of JNU that the PSR gate is being opened for visits from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. All the visitors are required to show their identity cards issued by JNU to the security guard present there at duty and make an entry in the visitors' register kept with him," the circular issued by the varsity read.

"All the visitors are advised to adhere to the timings and cooperate with the security guards/staff on duty," it added.

The re-opening of Parthasarathy Rocks is part of the list of demands by the JNU students' union, whose left-affiliated members have been on a hunger strike since August 11, calling for its fulfilment. PTI SJJ HIG