JNU students boycott classes over unmet demands, organise university strike

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Several students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday boycotted classes following a call for a university strike to protest against various unmet demands.

Rasing slogans the protesting students carried out a rally on the campus and visited classes that were being held to call for support.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) organised the strike to register their protest against purported unresponsiveness of the university administration over their Charter of Demands submitted to Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit in April, the students body said in a statement.

Their demands included increasing the amount of Merit-cum-Means (MCM) scholarship to at least Rs 5,000 and extending its ambit to B.Tech students, speedy renovation and opening of Barak Hostel, which has not been made operational ever since its inauguration in February.

The hostel's foundation stone was laid in 2017.

The Charter of demands also include revoking the Chief Proctor Office (CPO) manual, reinstatement of gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment (GSCASH) and withdrawing proctorial enquiries initiated against the students protesting for water and gender justice issues.

The CPO manual officially notified by the varsity last year imposed fines upto Rs 20,000 for protesting in prohibited areas of the campus and engaging in any form of indiscipline.

"The JNUSU called for a university strike today after repeatedly trying to meet the VC on the Charter of Demands submitted by JNUSU in April," the students body said. PTI SJJ AS AS