JNU students holds march to mark 12 years of Nirbhaya rape

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday took out 'Bekhauf Azadi March' to commemorate 12 years of the December 2012 Delhi gang rape, an incident that triggered nationwide outrage and led to the introduction of several criminal reforms.

Scores of students marched from the university's Ganga Dhaba to the Munirka bus stop, the location where the 23-year-old victim boarded the bus in which she was gang-raped and fatally assaulted.

The students raised slogans against gender-based violence and the prevalence of crimes against women in the country.

They also sought justice for victims of other prominent cases, such as the Hathras and Kathua incidents, which they said had shaken the "nation's conscience."