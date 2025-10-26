JNU Students' Union polls: Candidates to file nominations on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) The process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections for 2025-26 is set to pick up momentum on Monday, with candidates filing their nominations for the November 4 polls.
Campaigning for the elections is already gaining pace across the campus and is expected to reach its peak after the filing of nominations.
According to a notification issued by the Election Committee, nomination forms were distributed on October 25 between 2 pm and 5 pm, while candidates can submit their nominations on October 27 from 9:30 am to 5 pm.
The list of valid nominations will be displayed at 10 am on October 28, followed by withdrawal of nominations between 2 pm and 5 pm the same day.
The final list of candidates will be released by 7 pm, and a press briefing along with the allotment of campaign spaces will take place at 8 pm, the notification said.
The campaign phase will feature school general body meetings from October 29 to 31, followed by a university GBM on November 1.
The much-anticipated presidential debate will be held on November 2, while November 3 has been designated as 'No Campaign Day'.
Polling will be held on November 4 in two sessions, from 9 am to 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, with counting beginning at 9 pm. The results will be announced on November 6.
The election process began on October 24 with the display of the tentative voters' list and commencement of corrections.
Earlier this month, the university also set up a grievance redressal cell to oversee the conduct of the polls and handle disputes.
In last year's polls, Left-backed student groups won three of the four central panel posts, while the ABVP bagged the joint secretary's position, its first victory in nearly a decade. PTI MHS KVK KVK