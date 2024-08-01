JNU students' union protests waterlogging, seepage in hostel rooms

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) protested on Thursday against waterlogging on campus and seepage through the ceiling in hostel rooms.

They gathered outside the office of the Dean of Students and demanded immediate action to redress their issues.

According to the JNUSU, Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary assured the protesting students of getting the hostel rooms repaired urgently.

The drainage system outside the hostels and that along the roads, especially the new one from Sabarmati to barrack, will be built and other repair work will also be undertaken, it added.