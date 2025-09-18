JNU Teachers' Association questions university's handling of faculty termination case

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Thursday expressed concern over the handling of the termination of faculty member Rohan Choudhari, saying the process has raised questions about procedure and clarity in the university administration.

No immediate response was available from the university.

The JNU administration had last month terminated the services of Choudhari, an assistant professor, citing unsatisfactory performance and unauthorised absence.

In a statement, the JNUTA referred to the Delhi High Court's observation that the university had assured the termination order would be kept in abeyance until Choudhari's appeal was decided.

The association said that although the appeal was submitted on September 9, the administration only acknowledged his status as faculty and released his salary after a clarification petition was filed in court on September 15.

The statement also noted that Choudhari received a notice from a "Standing Committee for Confirmation" asking him to appear for an interaction on September 22. The JNUTA said that the creation and mandate of such a committee were unclear and needed greater transparency.

The teachers' body further highlighted delays in promotions of several faculty members, including one due to retire shortly, and urged that such cases be resolved in a timely and fair manner.

It also underlined the importance of ensuring that faculty are not subjected to unnecessary uncertainty in matters of service conditions.

Stating that collective efforts were essential to safeguard the rights and dignity of teachers, the JNUTA appealed to the administration to adopt a more consultative and transparent approach in addressing faculty-related issues. PTI MHS RHL