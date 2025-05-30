JNU teachers, students condemn Israeli actions in Gaza, call for immediate global intervention

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) In a strongly worded resolution adopted on Friday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Palestine Solidarity Assembly condemned what it described as a genocide perpetrated by Israel in Gaza over the past 20 months.

The resolution, endorsed by both students and faculty members, accused Israel of implementing a project reminiscent of “Nazi Germany’s ‘final solution’” and asserted that its actions had disqualified it from being considered a “civilized nation”.

Highlighting widespread destruction and loss of lives, the Assembly criticized the international community's inaction and the overt support extended by countries like the United States.

“This genocide alone is enough for Israel to completely forfeit its right to be counted among the group of ‘civilized nations’,” the statement declared.

The resolution also urged the Government of India to distance itself from Israel and reaffirm its historic support for the Palestinian cause.

It ended with a call for immediate action to halt the violence and compel Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood as per the UN resolutions.

"The Assembly specially calls upon the Government of India to end the policy of developing close relations with the Israeli state and to effectively uphold India’s long standing position on the Palestinian question, and its rejection of racism of all forms (including Zionism), that is rooted in the legacy of the country’s own anti-colonial struggle," the resolution said.

The Assembly expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and praised their “courage and determination… in sustaining their struggle against overwhelming odds”. PTI MHS AS AS