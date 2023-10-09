JNU to confer Doctorate degree on Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University will confer Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan with a Doctorate degree on October 10, the varsity said on Monday.

Advertisment

Hassan will be the first woman to receive the honorary award from the varsity.

The event will be attended by Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is very proud to confer an honorary Doctorate to HE Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania on 10 October 2023. She is the first woman to receive this award," the varsity said on X.

Hassan will be conferred with the 'Honoris Causa' for her role in "fostering stronger India-Tanzania relations, promoting economic diplomacy, and achieving success in regional integration and multilateralism." She received training under India's bilateral assistance Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRD) in Hyderabad.

ITEC is a capacity-building programme offered by the MEA under which officials and civilians receive training in the defence sector. PTI SJJ VIT SJJ VN VN