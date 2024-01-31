JNU to host 7th convocation ceremony on Feb 2, over 800 PhD students to get degrees

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University will host its seventh convocation ceremony on February 2 to award doctorate degrees to the batch of 2023-24, an official release on Wednesday said.

Over 800 students will receive their Ph.D. degrees for the year 2023-24 during the ceremony.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will mark the occasion as the chief guest, the release said.

The event will also be attended by Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan as the guest of honour.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Chancellor Kanwal Sibal and Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit will lead the ceremony on this occasion.

The ceremony will be hosted at the All India Council for Technical Education auditorium. PTI SJJ AS AS