JNU to reconsider proctorial inquiries against students

New Delhi: The JNU administration will reconsider all proctorial inquiries initiated against the four students' union representatives and 12 hostel presidents for holding a protest against water shortage, Vice-Chancellor Santishree Pandit said on Thursday.

The representatives of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the hostel presidents received an inquiry notice last month for the protest outside the Vice-Chancellor’s residence on September 19.

The students' body, however, said it was not happy with the "little" consolation.

In a meeting with the JNUSU representatives and the hostel presidents on Monday, the Vice-Chancellor assured to reconsider an appeal by the JNUSU to withdraw proctorial inquiries at the appeal stage initiated against the students over the water shortage protest.

However, no clarity was given on the other ongoing inquiries by the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration.

In a memorandum to the VC submitted on December 15, the JNUSU demanded the withdrawal of all ongoing inquiries against students for staging protests, terming the action as "draconian" and "arbitrary".

"We, the hostel presidents of JNU, convened with the Vice-Chancellor on December 18 in anticipation of addressing pressing issues affecting the hostel community. The Vice-Chancellor informed us that all proctorial notices will be reconsidered at an appeal stage," a statement by the hostel presidents said.

The JNUSU has called for a torch march on December 23 on the campus demanding the withdrawal of the Chief Proctor Office manual which penalizes protests in selected areas of the campus, closing of all proctorial inquiries, and commencement of students' union elections.

The students said that they were not satisfied with the "little" consolation and will continue their call for protests.

"The promise of an appeal is little consolation for those who find them unfairly targeted... As hostel presidents we will continue our effort to advocate for our rights and concerns," they said in the statement.

The students also alleged that while the VC acknowledged the issue of the water crisis faced by students in several hostels and "vaguely" assured to take action, no clear detail or plan was given citing a "lack of funds".