JNU to survey spots to install CCTV cameras to check on 'anti-national' graffiti

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration will be carrying out a campus survey to identify spots where CCTV cameras can be installed to keep a check on "frequent" incidents of "anti-national" slogans being scribbled on walls, an official has said.

Advertisment

The survey will be conducted on the basis of a report received from the Chief Security Officer on the recent incident of slogans such as "Free Kashmir" and "Bhagwa Jalega" scribbled on the walls of the School of Languages. The incident came to light on Sunday following a complaint by RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

"We have received the report by the Chief Security Officer on Sunday's incident. Based on it, we will survey possible spots in the campus to install CCTV cameras. Other possible measures will also be implemented after considering their feasibility given that we have a huge campus," JNU Rector Prof Satish Chandra Garkoti told PTI.

Alleging that students often cook up stories and are themselves involved in such incidents, he said, they have to be extra careful before taking any action.

Advertisment

"However, the administration is taking this issue with seriousness and will implement all possible measures," he stressed.

A committee is being formed by the administration which will consist of administrative as well as technical staff who will decide on action to be taken to curb such incidents on the campus.

In December last year also, the university had asked all schools and centres on campus to install CCTV cameras.

The JNUSU has been opposing the installation of CCTVs saying it is an invasion of privacy.