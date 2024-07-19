JNU urges students to maintain peace ahead of new semester

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University has asked students to refrain from holding demonstrations within a 100-metre periphery of the university's administrative block in view of the new semester likely to start next month.

The students have been urged to report to the security branch of the university if they find anyone indulging in unauthorised activities, according to the appeal dated July 18.

The administration said it has "zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on the campus" and appealed to the students to maintain discipline and peace.

"In view of the beginning of the new semester and various activities being organised by the student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to maintain discipline and peace on campus while participating in any kind of gatherings," the appeal release on Friday read.

"Attention is invited by all the stakeholders of the university to the high court direction which restrains anyone from holding any demonstration/ dharna/mass gathering within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block of the University," it added. PTI SJJ RHL