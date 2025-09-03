JNU VC hails PM Modi for recognising marginalised voices in Patel anniversary panel

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including her in a high-level committee formed to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Pandit said her nomination reflected the government's commitment to empowering the marginalised, especially women.

"It is indeed an honour for me. As the first woman and OBC Vice Chancellor of JNU, I am thankful to the Prime Minister for giving me this opportunity to serve in this committee. This shows PM's commitment to support the marginalised, especially Nari Shakti," she said.

The Ministry of Culture issued a gazette notification on August 23 announcing the constitution of the panel under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi. It will steer nationwide commemorations of Patel's 150th birth anniversary.

The committee includes serving and former Presidents, former Prime Ministers, Union ministers, chief ministers, governors, academicians, spiritual leaders, artists and sportspersons.

Among the members are former Presidents Pratibha Patil and Ram Nath Kovind, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh, as well as chief ministers Yogi Adityanath, M K Stalin and Pinarayi Vijayan.

Other notable figures in the panel are Olympian and MP P T Usha, actor Paresh Rawal, spiritual leaders Mata Amritanandamayi and Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, and sculptor Ram V Sutar. PTI MHS RHL RHL RHL