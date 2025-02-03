JNU VC suspends professor accused in corruption case

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) The vice chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday suspended professor Rajeev Sijariya who was recently arrested by the CBI in a corruption case.

An order issued by JNU VC Santishree Pandit stated that Sijariya, professor at Atal Bihari Vajpayee School of Management and Entrepreneurship, JNU, has prima facie been found to be involved in the corruption case.

The case is related to allegations of bribery for securing a favourable A++ NAAC accreditation rating to Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation (KLEF) in Vaddeswaram, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

Prof Sijariya is placed "under suspension with immediate effect from the services of the University pending the outcome of the Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry and departmental inquiry", said the JNU order.

On February 1, the CBI arrested the chairman and six members of a National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) inspection committee, including Sijariya, in the corruption case.

PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK