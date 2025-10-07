JNU's two-day Aravalli Summit concludes, to become an annual event

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) two-day Aravalli Summit, which saw discussions on India's role in shaping the global order and climate diplomacy, concluded on Tuesday.

Organised by JNU's School of International Studies (SIS) as part of its 70th anniversary celebrations, the summit was addressed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the inaugural day on Monday.

The event, with the theme 'India and the World Order: Preparing for 2047', was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Chintan Research Foundation.

The sessions focused on India's role in shaping the global order, economic growth, technological innovation, diaspora influence, civilisational identity and climate diplomacy, JNU said in a statement.

The university announced that the summit will now be an annual event.

The second day of the summit opened with a session on 'Reimagining the Global Order: The Indian Imperative' featuring former Chilean ambassador Jorge Heine, Dean, GSIS, Seoul National University, Seong-ho Sheen; and former Indian ambassador to Japan and Sudan Sanjay Kumar Verma.

Prof. Ummu Salma Bava moderated the discussion on 'India as a Potential Rule-Maker amid Global Disorder', the statement said.

Prof. Manjul Bhargava delivered an address on India's contributions to mathematics, including the concept of zero, the Indian numeral system, and influences on the Fibonacci sequence and Pi, it said.

Other sessions examined India's ambition to become a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047, technological breakthroughs in medicine, software, space and automation, global impact of the Indian diaspora, and translating India's civilisational heritage into soft power.

Climate diplomacy discussions emphasised sustainability, global and domestic climate justice and India's green transition, the statement said.

The valedictory session, chaired by JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, deliberated on India's transition as a responsible global power. PTI MHS DIV