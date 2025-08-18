JNUSU demands action over 'casteist, misogynistic' slurs in Ambedkar Central Library

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Monday said it has submitted a complaint to the chief librarian of the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library, alleging that casteist and misogynistic slurs were found scribbled on one of the desks of the library.

No immediate response was available from the administration over the issue.

Calling the incident a "despicable show of casteism", the students' body demanded an immediate enquiry and strict punishment for those responsible.

"The student community of this campus will not tolerate such behaviour under any circumstances," the JNUSU said in a statement.

The union said it has also approached the Vasant Kunj police station to get an FIR lodged, submitted CCTV footage and other evidence. It urged police to book the culprits under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

"We have given 24 hours to Delhi Police to identify and punish the culprit. JNUSU will not tolerate casteism and discrimination on campus," the statement read.

The students' union further appealed to the administration and law-enforcement authorities to ensure that the campus remains a safe space for all, free from caste-based discrimination and misogyny.