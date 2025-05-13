JNUSU demands hostel extension for PhD scholars, reinstatement of JNUEE for admissions

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for academic relief measures, including an hostel extension for PhD scholars from the 2019 batch and the reinstatement of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) for PhD admissions.

In a statement issued here, the students' body urged the administration to provide an extension to the 2019 PhD batch, allow four years of PhD (plus extension) for the 2018 MPhil-PhD integrated batch, and scrap hostel eviction notices sent to the PhD scholars of 2018 and subsequent batches.

It emphasized that accommodation should be ensured until the submission of theses.

Following a meeting with the university's Evaluation Branch, the JNUSU stated that the vice chancellor had approved the extension for the 2019 batch based on the recommendation of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC).

While the official notice was expected to be issued on Tuesday, the JNUSU said that it would follow up if the process faced delays.

Regarding the 2018 integrated MPhil-PhD batch, the matter remains under consideration by the university's Legal Cell.

The JNUSU has urged the Evaluation Branch to send a reminder to expedite the decision.

Separately, in a meeting with the Director of Admissions, Prof. Suneel Kateriya, the students' union pressed for reinstatement of the JNUEE for PhD admissions.

The JNUSU questioned the rationale behind replacing the JNUEE with UGC-NET and conveyed the widespread concern among students over the shift.

According to the JNUSU, Prof. Kateriya cited technical difficulties, staff shortages and financial constraints as reasons for discontinuing the JNUEE.

However, the JNUSU asserted that most schools and special centres had responded in favour of reinstating the JNUEE after a consultation initiated by the Admissions Branch in July 2024.

The JNUSU said that it would meet Deputy Registrar Manoj Kumar Manuj on May 14 to further pursue the matter and reaffirmed its demand for reinstatement of the JNUEE from the current admission cycle itself.

The JNUSU also called upon students to actively support and participate in its ongoing campaign. PTI MHS AS AS