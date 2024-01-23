JNUSU demands students union elections, calls for university strike on Jan 30

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday called for a 'university strike' on January 30 demanding to notify the students union elections at the earliest.

The students union submitted a fresh memorandum to Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to conduct the JNUSU elections and revoke the CPO manual and disciplinary action against the students.

"Despite repeated representations to your office regarding -- JNUSU elections and revocation of the CPO manual and proctorial inquiries -- there has been no written communication or response to the same," the letter submitted to the VC read.

Earlier, the students body had written to the vice-chancellor on January 15 and to the dean of students on January 17.

The students body said it will start a complete non-cooperation movement with the administration if the notification regarding the elections is not released by February 2.

"Despite verbal assurances that the notification for JNUSU elections will be announced with the new academic calendar, the JNU administration has not released a single circular regarding holding of elections,” the students body said in a statement threatening to stage an agitation if their demands are not met.

The elections in the JNU have not been held since last four years. The last JNUSU election was held in 2019.

As per the Lyngdoh Committee, the JNUSU elections should be held within six to eight weeks of the commencement of the academic session, which has been pushed further due to delayed PhD admissions.

Meanwhile, as per the newly released academic calendar, the classes for the PhD students will start from February 2.

The admission process for the same has to be completed before the commencement of the classes to start the process of holding the elections. PTI SJJ AS AS