JNUSU flags rise in campus accidents, seeks urgent road safety measures

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday wrote to the varsity administration, flagging a rise in vehicle-related accidents on campus and urging it to take immediate steps to ensure student safety.

In its letter, addressed to the chief security officer, the students' union said the number of accidents involving vehicles inside the campus has been increasing and has led to serious injuries.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) said that last week, on Friday night, an accident occurred at a short distance from the KC Market inside the campus, resulting in serious injuries to students. It also recalled that about three years ago, a student had lost his life due to overspeeding on the campus, in the letter.

Citing recurring incidents, it said having effective safety measures in place for students and residents has become important. As part of its submission, the JNUSU placed three specific suggestions before the university authorities in the letter.

It demanded that at least three speed breakers be constructed between the North Gate and the Sabarmati T-Point -- one near the Ganga bus stand, the second at the downhill stretch ahead of KC Market and the third near the Dakshinapuram turn.

The JNUSU also called for the installation of appropriate signboards for vehicle speed regulation across the campus and sought strict enforcement of a maximum speed limit of 30 kmph, in line with residential area norms.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration said the university is constantly taking measures to enhance road safety on the campus.

"We have written to the bus depots as well to sensitise bus drivers while driving buses inside the campus, as these electric buses accelerate quickly and may lead to accidents," a university official said, adding that the current speed limit inside the campus is 25 kmph.

All suggestions will be evaluated while keeping road safety rules and measures in mind, the official said.

The students' union also asked for a strict prohibition on the movement of motorcycles on footpaths used by students, saying this was necessary to prevent accidents and ensure pedestrian safety.

"We have installed pedestrian signs all across the university and have advised students not to drive on the footpaths. We have also asked our security guards to keep an eye and inform students and visitors not to use footpaths for riding," the JNU official added. PTI VBH PRK PRK