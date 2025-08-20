JNUSU hails police action over 'casteist, misogynistic' slurs in university library

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Tuesday welcomed what it termed as "swift police action" in detaining an accused for allegedly writing casteist and misogynistic slurs on a desk at the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library.

"We congratulate the student community on the police's swift action in detaining the accused responsible for writing casteist and misogynistic slurs on the desk at Ambedkar Central Library. We assure that the culprits will be brought to justice, ensuring accountability for their actions. No place for Brahminical casteism," the JNUSU said in a statement.

However, there was no official response available from the police on the matter.

On Monday, the JNUSU submitted a complaint to the chief librarian alleging that derogatory slurs had been scribbled on one of the desks inside the library.

Calling the incident a "despicable show of casteism," the union demanded a probe and "strictest punishment" for those responsible.

"The student community of this campus will not tolerate such behaviour under any circumstances," the JNUSU said earlier.

The students' body also noted that it approached the Vasant Kunj Police Station to register an FIR, submitting CCTV footage and other evidence, and sought action under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The union urged the JNU administration and law enforcement agencies to ensure that the campus remains a safe space, free from caste-based discrimination and misogyny.