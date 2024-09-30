JNUSU meets UGC Joint Secretary over pending scholarship woes

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) A delegation of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) delegation met the Joint Secretary of UGC on Monday to raise issues regarding scholarship disbursal.

The students claimed the scholarship amount was pending for several months, despite it being reflected as generated in the Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SMFP).

"The JNUSU led a mass delegation to UGC today to resolve the issues regarding scholarship disbursal. We met with the Joint Secretary of UGC and conveyed that JRF scholars have not received their fellowship since the month of May which was shown generated in the SMFP portal," an official statement of the students' union said.

"Furthermore, the students have not received their Non-NET fellowships for months," they said.

The delegation also demanded to extend the deadline for claiming pending arrears till August 2025, which is currently set for October 8.

According to the statement, the UGC has assured the students that the arrears claimed between the August 1 and August 8 window will be disbursed within the next few days along with the previous month's generated fellowship.

For those who claimed the fellowship in September, the current month's fellowship will be disbursed.

Additionally, the students claimed the UGC has agreed to extend the deadline for claiming pending arrears beyond October 8.