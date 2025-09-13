JNUSU organises march seeking release of Umar Khalid, others in Delhi riots conspiracy case

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) on Saturday organised a march to mark five years since the arrest of activist Umar Khalid, expressing solidarity with him and the others currently jailed in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The protest came a day after the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing on their bail pleas for a week. The apex court is now scheduled to hear the matter on September 19, after the Delhi High Court denied the accused relief in the case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The march, held from Ganga dhaba to Sabarmati dhaba, witnessed the participation of relatives of the accused, including Khalid's father. Students carried placards and raised slogans alleging prolonged and unjust incarceration of those charged with conspiring to instigate the February 2020 communal violence in the national capital.

"More than five years have passed since Umar, Sharjeel, Meeran, Gulfisha and others have been wrongfully incarcerated by the BJP-RSS regime. Yet again, their bail pleas have been rejected," the JNUSU said in a statement.

The union demanded their immediate release and accused the government of silencing dissent.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court denied bail to the nine accused, including Khalid and Imam, stating that "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations or protests could not be allowed.