JNUSU Polls: VC directs campus security for report on 'motivated slogans' during debate

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit on Friday asked the security of the varsity to submit a report on certain "motivated" slogans raised during the presidential debate on campus.

On Thursday, candidates across party lines vying for president's post in the JNU Students' Union elections, delivered fiery speeches, with some attacking the central government on Manipur violence and electoral bonds issues.

The candidates raised anti-establishment slogans while targeting the ruling party and RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is also in the fray.

"It has come to the notice that some students have allegedly raised certain motivated slogans, during the event of presidential debate of JNUSU elections held on March 21, which are totally unacceptable as it may hurt the feelings and sentiments of various sections of the JNU community.

"The administration has taken cognizance of the matter and the security branch has been instructed by the Vice Chancellor to look into the matter and submit a report," a statement issued by the varsity read.

The administration appealed to the students to refrain from "vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of the campus" and a smooth functioning of the JNUSU elections.

Polling was held at JNU in two phases for the students union elections earlier in the day with counting of votes slated to commence at 9 pm onwards.

Ahead of the polling, JNU held presidential debates on the lines of the United States model, during which contenders for the post of president addressed students to garner support.

The JNUSU results will be declared on Sunday. The last elections were held in 2019.