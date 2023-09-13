JNUSU protests admin's decision to hold union polls after Ph.D admissions New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The JNU students union (JNUSU) on Wednesday '

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in outside the dean's office here on Wednesday over the administration's decision to hold the students' body elections after Ph.D admissions are completed. "This is completely unacceptable as this effectively means the indefinite and arbitrary postponement of elections. Participants of the sit-in have managed to put pressure on the Dean of Students (DoS) into keeping this patently undemocratic circular in abeyance for now," the JNUSU said in a statement. The union claimed that the DoS held a meeting with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) instead of holding a dialogue with a delegation of 16 student groups.

"Instead of answering the questions raised by the all-organisation delegation, the DoS had a meeting with the ABVP leaders just before coming to the DoS office," the JNUSU said.

"The all-organisation delegation had been waiting for him at his office since 11 am for a dialogue on the issues related to the JNUSU elections that had been submitted to him on September 11," the statement read. The students' union also alleged that the DoS "deployed" ABVP members to "misbehave with the students' delegation".