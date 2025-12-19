JNUSU protests G RAM G Bill, says it will hit grassroots employment

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), along with NREGA Sangharsh Morcha (NSM), held a protest on Friday opposing the newly passed Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) VB G RAM G Bill, 2025.

The student body alleged that the upcoming bill will dissolve any remaining opportunities for grassroots employment from the marginalised, according to a statement.

Leading the protest, the JNUSU leader said that the protest was earlier scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar but was later shifted to the JNU campus.

JNUSU president Aditi Mishra said that this bill will impact the daily wage labourers and the call for protest was to raise awareness about the issue.

"A flurry of bills were passed in the Parliament without seeking consultation from the stakeholders. Replacing MNREGA will result in unemployment en masse and this is just one of the impacts of this upcoming legislation. The government should roll it back," Mishra said. PTI VBH SHB APL