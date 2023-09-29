JNUSU seeks commencement of students' body election process

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has submitted a memorandum to the varsity's vice chancellor demanding to notify the commencement of the students' body election process.

In the memorandum submitted to Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the JNUSU pointed out that the elections have not been held since 2019-2020.

The memorandum was submitted to her office on September 26, apprising her of the resolutions passed in the University General Body Meeting (UGBM) held on September 18.

The UGBM condemned the "inordinate delay in the conduct of JNUSU Elections" and "exclusion of JNUSU representatives from bodies concerning student welfare", the memorandum said.

"Despite numerous letters and delegations, there has been no response from JNU administration regarding the commencement of the election process. We have demanded that the academic session 2023-24 is well underway and the elections should be held as per the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations in conjunction with the Hon’ble Supreme Court order of 2011," JNUSU said in a statement.

The JNUSU also alleged that they have not received any response regarding their request for an appointment to meet her to discuss the election process.

The students' body has requested the administration to initiate the process of the JNUSU elections for 2023-24 and ensure that it is completed within six to eight weeks of the beginning of the new academic year as mandated by the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations in conjunction with the 2011 Supreme Court order. PTI SJJ SLB AS NB