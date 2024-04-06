JNUSU writes to VC opposing film shooting on campus

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union has written to the varsity administration opposing a film shooting taking place near the administration block on the campus, terming it as "commercialisation" of the university space.

No immediate reaction was available from the university administration over this.

The students' union in an email to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice-chancellor Santishree D Pandit demanded to know why the shooting was allowed within 100-metre radius of the administration block while the students are barred from entering the space to stage protests.

"We have come to know that a shooting of a film by Sudhir Mishra is happening at the administration block. It is appalling to know that it is the same place where students aren't allowed to gather for raising their rightful demands," the email read further stating that action is taken against students if they try to hold protests at the site.

"We have been opposed to the commercialisation of our university space. This is a public university and this space should not be used for any kind of commercial purpose," it further read.

The students' body demanded to know why the film team was granted permission to gather students for shooting, claiming that it was involving students in the shooting of the film.

The students' body also demanded to know details of the monetary transaction with the administration for the shooting. PTI SJJ AS AS