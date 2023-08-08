JNUTA up in arms against shifting of library; says 'cramming' will lead to loss of resources

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association has expressed its concerns over the translocation of a library to an adjoining building to create space for the Centre for Tamil Studies, saying "cramming" both libraries into the same premises will lead to loss of resources.

In a statement, the teachers body demanded immediate cessation of any process of shifting the Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) to the premises of the EXIM Bank Library. "The two libraries and the new special centre do not have a competitive relationship with each other and there is no reason –- financial, legal or academic -- for prioritising one or the other," the statement read.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week rejected the claims by student groups that the library in question is being closed, saying it is being relocated to the adjoining building.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) said, "Both the Centre for Historical Studies and the EXIM Bank Library came into existence as a result of special financial assistance received by the University. They house important resources that the faculty, students and researchers can access. Cramming both of them into the same premises will have adverse consequences for access to them and lead to loss of some of these resources." "The EXIM Bank Library, on the other hand, was a recipient of regular flow of financial assistance from an external body to expand its collection of books. This was disrupted a few years ago only because of the arbitrary actions and ineptitude of the JNU administration led by the previous vice chancellor, and needs to be revived," it alleged.

The teachers association further argued that such an arrangement is also in violation of the terms of the financial sanctions through which the two libraries were created.

"The University is a ‘space’ that can accommodate all of them provided that the administration fulfils its own responsibility to make this possible, instead of arbitrarily exercising its authority in a manner that goes against the very purpose of a university," the JNUTA statement read.

A number of student groups, including the Left-affiliated AISA, had claimed that the Centre for Historical Studies library is being closed to accommodate the newly created Special Center for Tamil Studies. In a statement issued on Friday, the varsity said misinformation is being spread on the matter. "The proposed arrangement would not only facilitate the activities of one of the important Indian languages, but also ensure prudent use of space on the campus without affecting the academic activities of CHS or any other centre," it said. PTI VA SRY SRY