'Jo Ram ko lekar aye unka raj hoga Dilli mein': BJP releases campaign song on temple anniversary

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday released a campaign song 'Jo Ram ko lekar aye unka raj hoga Dilli mein' on the first anniversary of the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

Polling for 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on February 5 and counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8. There are over 1.5 crore voters in the city.

The 2.23-minute video song rendered by Amit Dhull was shared widely on various social media handles of the BJP.

The newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya was consecrated with elaborate rituals by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22 last year.

Advertisment

The song's opening lines 'AAP-da hatani hai, BJP hee lani hai (AAP has to be removed, only BJP has to be brought)' is followed by 'Jo Ram ko lekar aye unka raj hoga Dilli mein (Those who built Ram temple will rule in Delhi)'.

"This song is being released today on the anniversary of the Ram temple's consecration as a mark of respect to Modi ji, who realised the dream of millions of people for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya with constitutional and legal means," said senior BJP leader and creative director of the song Neelkant Bakshi.

There is also a message in the song for the people of the national capital to pave the way for a better Delhi by rejecting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coming Assembly elections, he said.

Advertisment

"The inspiration for the song came from the word AAP-da (disaster) used by Modi ji for the ruling AAP for its failure and mess created in Delhi under its ten-year rule in BJP's Parivartan Rally recently held in Rohini," Bakshi added.

The song says the people of Delhi have made up their minds to remove AAP and bring prosperity and happiness and the BJP to power in Delhi and have a "double engine" government here.

In the Lok Sabha polls in April-June last year, "Jo Ram ko laye hain, hum unko layenge" was widely used by the BJP in its campaigns, seeking to cash in on the religious sentiments in the wake of inaugural of the newly constructed Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

The BJP is making all-out efforts to come back to power in Delhi after a gap of over 26 years. The party is pitted against the ruling AAP and the Congress in a keen triangular contest.

The BJP was routed back-to-back by AAP in the 2015 and 2020 Assembly polls, managing to win just three and eight seats respectively. PTI VIT VIT KSS KSS