Job agency in Mangaluru 'dupes' 300 aspirants, embezzles Rs 9cr; 2 cops suspended for 'tardy' probe

Mangaluru, May 19 (PTI) A recruitment agency based in Mangaluru has allegedly duped nearly 300 job seekers of over Rs 9 crore by promising overseas employment.

Hire Grow Elegant Overseas International, located at Bendoorwell, reportedly collected approximately Rs 1.75 lakh from each candidate under the pretext of processing fees, visa costs, medical tests, and flight expenses.

The labour unit of the Dakshina Kannada Congress party took up the matter and informed the police about the fraudulent practice.

The unit has alleged that the agency operated without registration under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In October–November 2024, the Protector of Emigrants (PoE) office in Bengaluru had flagged unlicensed recruitment agencies in the region to the Mangaluru police. Notices were issued to three firms, including Hire Grow Elegant, but no action followed.

The fraudulent activities came to light after the agency allegedly shut down operations on May 2, without delivering visas or tickets to candidates.

Victims, many of whom were from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Dakshina Kannada, approached the city police commissioner. The case was subsequently handed over to the City Crime Branch (CCB).

The CCB has arrested the agency’s owner, Masiuallah Atiualla Khan, who is now in judicial custody. A case has also been registered against three others at the Kadri police station.

Meanwhile, two police officers have been suspended for ‘tardy’ investigations in this case. They have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for serious lapses in handling criminal cases related to fraudulent overseas job recruitment.

In a press release here on Monday, the city police stated that Inspector Somasekhar G C, Mangaluru East Police Station, has been suspended for failing to take appropriate legal action against Hireglow Elegant Overseas International, despite prior complaints and directions.

His inaction and lack of supervision allowed the accused to continue defrauding several job aspirants of over Rs 1.82 crore.

Secondly, PSI Umesh Kumar M N, presently posted at Barke police station and previously investigating officer at Mangaluru East Police Station, has also been suspended for multiple investigative lapses. These include failure to arrest the accused, collect vital evidence, examine victims and witnesses, and act on financial leads, thereby seriously compromising the investigation.

“Both officers have demonstrated negligence, irresponsibility, and breach of duty. Departmental disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against them,” the release stated. PTI COR JR ROH