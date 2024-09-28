Job aspirants’ heckling: Bangla Pokkho says members sought to protect interests of WB candidates

Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) An organization promoting Bengali sub-nationalism on Saturday said that the two persons arrested for threatening and heckling two CISF job aspirants from Bihar in West Bengal's Siliguri wanted to prevent fraudulent use of the domicile quota for central force jobs.
Bangla Pokkho General Secretary Garga Chatterjee said the two arrested persons were active members of the organization and they confronted the job aspirants to protect the interest of bonafide residents of West Bengal.
Chatterjee alleged that a section of youths from Bihar and Jharkhand procure fake domicile certificates and deprive the youths of West Bengal from securing jobs in CISF, CRPF, BSF, SSB and other central forces.
A purported video of Wednesday’s incident, showing two youths from Bihar being heckled by a group of people who asked the aspirants to produce their documents. The clip went viral on Thursday, following which the police arrested the Bangla Pokkho members.
“Our two front ranking activists did not work against the interest of the state. If people faking certificates get job in forces entrusted with internal security, it would spell danger for the nation,” Chatterjee told a press conference.
He claimed that the two Bihar youths arguing with Bangla Pokkho members but they were not assaulted.
“Our only fault was the two arrested members of our organisation should not have said they were from the police or security forces. But they did not have any ill motive. We will fight the case legally,” another member of the outfit said.
Chatterjee demanded that the police set up camps before every examination/interview centres for central force recruitment to check the documents of the candidates and vowed to continue the movement "to protect the interest of sons of the soil." An official of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate said that the two arrested persons are residents of Siliguri and are linked to Bangla Pokkho. After the video went viral, NDA leaders from Bihar criticised West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee over the incident.