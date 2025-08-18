Job aspirants hold protest in Patna over 'delay' in conducting teachers' eligibility test

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) Job aspirants in Bihar held a demonstration here on Monday over alleged delay in conducting teachers' eligibility test and tried to breach barricades, prompting the police to use "mild force" to disperse them, a senior officer said.

The agitation by the job seekers disrupted vehicular movement in parts of the state's capital, she said.

Chaos erupted at Dak Bungalow crossing in the state capital when demonstrators made attempts to breach police barricades during their protest, Patna (central) SP Diksha told PTI.

"We demand that the State Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) be conducted before the Bihar Public Service Commission's Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE-5). As per the examination calendar, STET was to be held twice a year. However, the first round of the eligibility test has not been conducted so far. This is affecting those who completed their B.Ed," said Amit Kumar, a protester from Patna.

The demonstrators, demanding the STET exam before TRE-5, gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing and disrupted the movement of traffic, the SP said.

"They tried to breach the police barricades. Despite security personnel's repeated requests, they refused to vacate the roads. Mild force was used to disperse protesters at Dak Bungalow crossing," the SP added. PTI PKD BDC