Job aspirants in Dharwad protest demanding recruitment drive to fill vacant govt posts

Dharwad (Karnataka), Dec 1 (PTI) Several job aspirants on Monday staged a protest here demanding that the Karnataka government begin a recruitment drive to fill vacant posts across various departments.

The demonstration was organised by Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti.

Aspirants had planned to march from Srinagar circle to the District Commissioner’s office, but the police intervened and detained many of the students who were part of the demonstration.

Students from different parts of the city assembled in the Srinagar area and raised anti-government slogans.

They urged the government to announce a clear policy during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature to fill all vacant posts across various government departments.

The protesting students also demanded that the government implement student-friendly measures at the earliest.

Though the police had denied permission for the protest citing traffic congestion and law and order, the group however still went ahead with the demonstration as planned by them. PTI COR AMP ROH