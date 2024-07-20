Job calendar will be announced in Assembly budget session: Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jul 20 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the job calendar to fill up vacancies in the government will be announced in the upcoming budget session of the Assembly.

He was speaking after launching 'Rajiv Gandhi Civils Abhaya Hastham' (financial assistance for mains aspirants of UPSC Civil Service Examination-a CSR initiative of the Singareni Collieries Company Ltd), here.

"Job calendar will be announced in the ensuing budget session of the state Assembly. The government will compile the data of vacancies in every department before March every year. Notification will be issued by June 2 and the recruitment process will be completed by December 9," Reddy, said, according to an official release.

The budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin from July 23, while the legislative council session would commence a day later.

The chief minister said his government has accorded top priority to addressing the problems of the unemployed and to conduct the examinations efficiently in a well-planned plan.

Appointment orders filling 30,000 posts were already given within three months (of the Congress government) after coming to power, he said.

Unemployed youth struggled a lot in the last 10 years, he added.

The CM said the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) was reformed on the lines of UPSC and TGPSC has already conducted Group 1 prelims and District Selection Committee (DSC) exams (for teachers recruitment) are in progress.

The government considered the difficulties faced by the unemployed and postponed the Group 2 exam, Reddy said.

Bihar and Rajasthan see greater number of officers (candidates selected for civil services) and that Telangana youth should also focus on excelling in national level competitive exams, he said.

Meanwhile, Reddy, who participated in "Kamma Global Summit" here, said NTR (former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao) has created a brand of leadership and gave opportunities to many people to grow politically.

"Many people got political opportunities today because of the coalition politics introduced by NTR in the country," an official release quoted him as saying.

"We respect every caste and creed. There is no discrimination against anyone in Telangana state. My government will not pursue discrimination policies," the chief minister said.

The Telangana CM further said the absence of Telugu leaders' role in national politics is visible.

Telugu leaders who excel at the national level should be encouraged irrespective of caste and religion, he added. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH